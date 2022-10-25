United States : Cardi B and Offset offer $50,000 in cash to their daughter

Little Kulture’s parents gave her a big wad of cash for her 4th birthday.

The 4-year-old was proud to show off her tickets. instagram

The vast majority of children around the world receive toys, books or clothes for their 4th birthday. But Kulture is not just any child. The little girl was born from the relationship between Cardi B and Offset. So when it came to celebrating her 4th birthday, her parents didn’t go to a store, they preferred to open their wallets.

On his birthday, July 10, Kulture received $50,000 in cash, as shown in a video posted by his dad on Instagram. And if the little one seems to understand that she has money in her hands, she seems a little lost when her mother asks her what it is. “It’s a ticket,” she replies, as her father points out that a ticket is worth a million dollars.

This isn’t the first time the couple have given their daughter an expensive gift. In 2021, Kulture received a handbag worth $48,000. The previous year, it was learned that the child’s car seat had cost $8,000.

( jfa )