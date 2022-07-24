United States Congress does not approve greater facilities to sell food to Cuba

The United States Congress did not approve an initiative to facilitate the sale of food to Cuba. The amendment, presented by Democratic legislator Rashida Tlaib, proposed increasing agricultural trade with the Island and authorizing payment for one year and not immediately as it is now.



However, this Wednesday the vote did not gather enough votes, since 163 congressmen did it in favor, and 260 against.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the United States House of Representatives had announced this week the vote on amendment 137. In the statement, congressmen Gregory Meeks and Jim McGovern gave their approval.

“This common sense legislation, which has been supported on both sides and by farm groups across the country for more than a decade, would create thousands of farm jobs in America while providing desperately needed food to less cost to the Cuban people.

Meeks and McGovern pointed out that with the initiative, difficulties of the Cubans in terms of food would be alleviated.

“This amendment would help ease the economic burden by suspending US agricultural export regulations and extending credit to Cuban food buyers for one year.”

The congressmen of Cuban origin voted against, and celebrated the defeat of the amendment.

Food sales from States to Cuba

US food sales to Cuba exist, despite the limitations imposed by sanctions. For example, the high figures of frozen chicken that the island government buys from its neighbor to the north are well known.

However, the way in which these operations take place is not the usual in international trade. The Cuban authorities do not have access to credit, and must pay in cash and in advance for everything purchased.

Taking into account Cuba’s debts with creditors in various parts of the world, as well as the sustained economic crisis suffered by the Antillean nation, this type of practice is not advantageous.

In April of this year, farmers from the United States participated in the III Agricultural Conference in Havana. There they talked about the benefits of increasing trade and selling, in addition to chicken, wheat, corn, beans, milk and beer.

In recent years, Cuba’s food purchases from the United States are around $250 million dollars. If the sanctions were removed, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture in the United States estimates that the trade would amount to $1 billion annually.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X LicenseType: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/