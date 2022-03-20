United States: Congress Moves to Ban Haircut Discrimination

The United States House of Representatives voted this Friday in favor of prohibiting any type of discrimination based on hairstyles associated with race.

This House bill is explicitly intended to protect African-Americans who are victims of rules imposing certain haircuts or hairstyles, particularly in schools or in the workplace.

“As a black woman who loves her braids, I know what it’s like to feel rejected because of my haircut,” Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush said just before the vote.

There are many examples of discrimination of this kind in United States: In late 2019, a black Texas teenager was temporarily suspended from his high school and threatened with expulsion if he didn’t cut dreadlocks deemed too long, a sanction that sparked debate and accusations of racist bias.

During a school wrestling tournament in December 2018, a referee also asked a black high school student to cut his hair if he didn’t want to be disqualified because he considered his hairstyle to be illegal.

against law

Critics of the bill, such as Republican Jim Jordan, accuse Democrats of “steering away from issues that Americans care about,” such as inflation or fuel prices.

“I think it’s entirely possible to deal with both at the same time,” responded Black Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The bill also has the support of Joe Biden. “The president believes that no one should be denied the opportunity to obtain a job, succeed in school or the workplace, find housing, or exercise their rights because of the texture of their hair or its cut,” the House stressed. White in a statement.

This text will be submitted to the Senate, where its fate is more uncertain.

Several US states have already outlawed hair discrimination on their own, such as California, and after years allowing only the straight chignon hairstyle for military women, the US military revised its standards in January 2021 to better reflect the diversity in its ranks.

