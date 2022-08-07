United States declares monkeypox public health emergency

The Government of the United States declared this Thursday a national health emergency for the outbreak of monkeypox Living Country, in which thousands of infections have already been registered although, for the moment, no deaths. “We are prepared to take our response to the next level,” explained the US Secretary of Health on Thursday, Xavier Becerrain a call with journalists.

The declaration will allow national agencies to access emergency funds and will facilitate the management of vaccines and treatments for the disease.

It will also promote the work of awareness and information which, according to the authorities, are essential to contain the infections, which are advancing rapidly in the country. “We encourage all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility to help us deal with this virus,” the health secretary added.

Earlier this week, the White House announced the creation of a response group in the face of the spread of monkeypox, after suffering criticism for its slowness when buying vaccines and treatments.

In fact, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Robert Califf, announced that his office has identified a possible solution to alleviate the lack of sufficient vaccines, while the authorities obtain new doses.

This solution would consist of administer intradermally one fifth of the dose containing a vial of the vaccine. That would allow health workers to use a single vial to administer five doses “without compromising its efficacy and safety,” Califf said.

Last week, health authorities announced that more than a million vaccines against the disease would be made available to the states in the coming days, of which 600,000 have already been delivered, Becerra announced today. In addition, they expect to receive another 150,000 doses in September, and additional vaccinations in October and November.

The country currently has more than 6,500 infections monkeypox, a figure much higher than the 4,600 recorded last week.

The declaration of a national emergency will also force states share health information on monkeypox with federal authorities, which will speed up the response to the emergency, explained the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky.

The World Health Organization (WHO) It already decreed an international health emergency due to the outbreak two weeks ago, after more than 16,000 cases have been detected in 75 countries, many of them European, and several deaths.

Walensky explained that the populations at greatest risk and the main objective of the vaccination campaign are, on the one hand, the men having sex with other men and that they have the hiv virus and, on the other, men with a higher risk of contracting AIDS. “Putting those two populations together, we estimate there are between 1.6 and 1.7 billion people at the highest risk level for monkeypox right now,” he said.

To date, the vast majority of cases detected in the United States, as well as in other countries, are in men who have had sex with men, although the disease can be transmitted to anyone.

The US health authorities have warned that it is likely that monkeypox infections will increase in the coming days, so it is important that people are alert and health centers know that they have sufficient reserves, both of vaccines and treatments, to keep the outbreak at bay.