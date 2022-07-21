United States.- Europa Press News Agenda for July 21 ( 1 )

MADRID, July 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Topics that make up the agenda of events and information scheduled for this Thursday, July 21, by EUROPA PRESS, grouped in the Political News and Autonomy sections:

POLITICAL CURRENT

— 01:00 a.m.: In Madrid, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, holds a meeting with representatives of the Spanish community, companies and members of the Spanish Embassy in the US, at the residence of the ambassador of Spain, in Washington; At 11:50 p.m., she meets with the co-founders of the Amazon Labor Union, Chris Smalls and Derrick Palmer, at the Consulate General of Spain in New York. Later, she attends the media.

— 08:30 a.m.: The third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, is interviewed on ‘Hoy por Hoy’ on Cadena Ser.

— 9:00 a.m.: In Madrid, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, holds a meeting, together with the Third Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, with representatives of the environmental groups SEO/BIRDLIFE (Spanish Society of Ornithology), WWF/Spain, Coordinator of Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace Spain and Ecologists in Action, in the Moncloa Complex.

— 09:00 am: The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, is interviewed on the Onda Cero program ‘Más de Uno’.

— 09:00 am: The Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, is interviewed on the RNE program ‘Las Mañanas’.

— 9:30 am: The general secretary of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, is interviewed on TVE’s ‘La hora de La 1’.

— 10:00 a.m.: In Madrid, the spokesman for United We Can Congress, Pablo Echenique, offers statements to the media to assess the current situation. Patio of the Congress of Deputies.

— 12 noon: In Senegal, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, meets with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Tall Salai, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (10: 00 local time). Later, he attends to the media.

— 5:00 p.m.: The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, is interviewed on CNN en Español.

— 5:00 pm: In Madrid, the King receives the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, in audience. Zarzuela Palace.

— 5:00 pm: In Madrid, the Minister of the Presidency, Relations with Parliament and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, chairs the meeting of the General Commission of Secretaries of State and Undersecretaries, at the Moncloa Complex.

— 7:00 pm: The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, participates, via videoconference, in the XXII Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Ministers of Justice of the Ibero-American Countries (COMJIB).

— 9:00 p.m.: The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, is interviewed on the Cadena Ser program ’25 Hour of Business’.

— Parliamentary Activities of Congress:

— 12:00 noon: Monitoring and Evaluation Commission of the agreements of the Toledo Pact. extraordinary session. Appearance of the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, to report on the reform of the Special Scheme for Self-Employed Workers. Ernest Lluch Room.

XXXV SUMMER COMPLUTENSE COURSES. Royal University Center of El Escorial – María Cristina:

— 9:30 a.m.: Mª Victoria Rosell Aguilar, delegate of the Government Against Gender Violence of the Ministry of Equality, participates in the round table “Digital violence against women”, in the course Media and prevention of violence against women. women (Mª Cristina, Classroom 15)

— 10.00 a.m.: Alberto Navarro, ambassador of Spain, gives the paper “The impact of the results of the aggression against Ukraine at the Conference on the Future of Europe”, in the course As a consequence of the Russian Aggression against Ukraine, the Union Europe becomes stronger in the world (Mª Cristina, Classroom 13)

— 10:00 a.m.: Arianna Becerril García, executive director of Redalyc (Network of Scientific Journals of Latin America and the Caribbean, Spain and Portugal), speaks about “Ibero-American networks of knowledge at the service of the common good”, in the course Development, cooperation advanced and university in Latin America (Mª Cristina Aula, 15)

— 12.00: Antonio Pérez-Henares, writer and journalist, gives the talk “Life on the border of the reconquest”, in the course The history of the battles here. The life of the people (Mª Cristina, Classroom 17 and 18)

— 12 noon: Alfonso Gentil Álvarez-Ossorio, director of the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPÍE), speaks about “academic mobility in the Ibero-American space”, in the course Development, advanced cooperation and university in Ibero-America (Mª Cristina , Classroom, 15)

AUTONOMY

— 9:30 am: In Gijón, the Minister for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, visits the headquarters of the Mar de Niebla Foundation, where she meets with workers and users of the ‘BITaminadas’ project. Magellan Street, 43.

— 11:00 a.m.: In Albacete, the Deputy Secretary for Regional and Local Coordination of the Popular Party, Pedro Rollán, and the president of the Popular Party of Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Núñez, offer a press conference after holding a meeting with the Popular Group in the Diputación de Albacete. Later, they chair the Committee of Mayors of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha. Provincial Headquarters.

— 11:00 a.m.: In Gijón, the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, and the coordinator of Podemos Asturies, Sofía Castañón, participate in Alcuentru with groups for peace, a listening and exchange session in the framework of work for peace and in defense of human rights. The opening of Belarra and Castañón can be followed in streaming through the following link: https://youtu.be/ns8wcKXU9hs.

— 11:15 am: In Losacio (Zamora), Defense Minister Margarita Robles visits the advanced command post of the V Emergency Intervention Battalion of the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

— 11.40 a.m.: In Valencia, the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, visits, together with the president of the PP of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, the Mambré Center for people in a situation or at risk of social exclusion, in Calle Alcañiz , 57. Once the visit is over, he makes an intervention before the media in the same center. Later, at 1:30 p.m., the president of the Popular Party intervenes in the plenary session of the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE), at Hotel SH Valencia. Palace Paseo de la Alameda, 32. In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., Feijóo, together with Carlos Mazón, chairs the Board of Directors of the PP of the Valencia Community, at Hotel Only You. Plaza Rodrigo Botet, 5. Then, at 7:30 p.m., he will inaugurate the party’s new regional headquarters, at Calle Embajador Vich, 3.

— 8:15 p.m.: In the Region of Murcia, the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, presents the restoration works of the mining boulevards, on the La Carrasquilla boulevard, in front of the San Isidro Labrador cemetery , Los Belones (Cartagena). Later, she will go to the Rambla del Albujón to present the performances in her surroundings and the green belt. Meeting point at RM-F54, north of the Carmoli wetland and south of the Albujón boulevard. (Cartagena), south of Bahía Bella (Los Alcázares).

— 8:15 pm: In Barcelona, ​​the Minister of Culture and Sport, Miquel Iceta, attends the celebration of the XXX anniversary of the Barcelona ’92 Olympic Games, at the headquarters of the Barcelona City Council.