United States, father shoots and kills his daughter at home thinking she is a thief

Tragic incident in Ohio: A man mistakenly killed his 16-year-old daughter with a firearm thinking she was an intruder into the house. The facts date back to Wednesday morning and were disclosed by the police. The girl was hit by the bullet in the garage.

In a recorded call to 911, the emergency number, the father is heard asking the injured daughter what she was doing and both parents pleading with the girl to stay awake. The rush to the hospital, where the young woman was pronounced dead, was useless. The episode is being investigated, so far no crime has been charged.

On December 7, less than two kilometers away, two children aged 6 and 9 and a young man of 22 were killed in a shooting. According to the Columbus police report, this is the 202nd murder of 2021 in this urban agglomeration of about two million inhabitants. With the pandemic, in the United States, incidents of violence with firearms have increased: according to the website Gun Violence Archive, throughout the country there have been over 44,000 deaths since the beginning of the year of which 1,517 minors, but the data also includes suicides.