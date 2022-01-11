United States, first genetically modified pig heart transplant – Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

The patient was 57-year-old David Bennett, who was in a desperate condition due to heart disease. Either die or have this transplant said before the surgery

First successful transplant of the heart of a pig genetically modified on a man. It is about David Bennett Sr., 57 years old, Maryland resident: Either die or do this transplant, said before the surgery, according to officials from the University of Maryland Medical Center. I want to live. I know a leap of faith, but my last choice. L’operation, writes the New York Times, duration eight hours and was performed in Baltimore. The new organ creates the beat, create the pressure, his heartsaid Dr. Bartley Griffith, program director of transplants of the medical center, author of the intervention.

It works and it looks normal but we don’t know what will happen tomorrow, never been done before, he added. The man in question had one heart disease which put his life in danger. The potential breakthrough could someday lead to the supply from organs

animals from t

rob in patients. Last year, about 41,354 Americans received a transplanted organ, a kidney for more than half of them, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit that coordinates them national efforts for procure organs. But there is one great shortage, so much so that about ten people on the list dies every day. Scientists have worked feverishly for develop pigs whose organs are not rejected from the human body and the Research has accelerated in the last decade thanks to the new editing technologies And genetic cloning.