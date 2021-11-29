World

United States, four children and a woman shot dead in California

In California a woman and four children under i 12 years – including a newborn – were found dead inside a house, killed by a firearm. It happened to Lancaster, not far from Los Angeles. According to the first reconstructions of the US media, the murders took place on Sunday evening. A man, believed to be the father of the children, has turned himself in to the town sheriff’s station and is currently under interrogation. This was reported by the police department itself, which however did not explain either when the man presented himself at the police station or what reason he gave for having gone there.

A spokesperson for the department, Juanita Navarro, said such interrogations can last several hours and that it is not known whether the man was arrested. The identities of the victims and the man were not disclosed.

