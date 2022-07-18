United States: four dead in a shooting in a shopping center

Four people were killed and three others injured on Sunday when an individual opened fire at a mall in the US state of Indiana, officials said. “We witnessed a mass shooting tonight at the Greenwood Park Mall,” Mark Myers, mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement. “Now we have three dead and three wounded,” he added. Shortly after, the death toll rose to four. Mr Myers said the shooter was shot by “an armed individual”. Greenwood Police posted a message on their Facebook page asking witnesses to the shooting to contact them with information. The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence to grip the United States, where around 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to Gun Violence Archive. It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire during a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring at least 30. The recent spike in violence has reignited the contentious debate over gun regulation. A U.S. House of Representatives committee is due to vote this week for the first time in nearly 20 years on a bill banning assault weapons. (Belga)