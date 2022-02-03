United States Honduras, 2 changes due to hypothermia during the world qualifiers

It often happens that some players are replaced during the race due to physical problems, but less frequently it is that this happens for the cold. It happened in United States-Honduras, race valid for the North American group of qualifiers to Qatar 2022 and won by the American national team 3-0 (goals from McKennie, Zimmerman and Pilisic). A result that allows the USA to break away from Panama in the standings and get closer to the World Cup. The United States was in dire need of success and chose Allianz Field in Saint Paul, in Minnesota, to play this match. A decision that aroused much controversy, considering the climatic conditions in which the match was played. They were expected -16 ° C during the match and so it was: the cold conditioned the entire game to the point of forcing two players from Honduras to leave the field. Goalkeeper Luis Lopez and striker Romell Quioto were in fact replaced at half-time with clear symptoms of hypothermia (body temperature below 35 degrees and with chills, dizziness, confusion and increased heart rate).