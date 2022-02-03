United States Honduras, 2 changes due to hypothermia during the world qualifiers

It often happens that some players are replaced during the race due to physical problems, but less frequently it is that this happens for the cold. It happened in United States-Honduras, race valid for the North American group of qualifiers to Qatar 2022 and won by the American national team 3-0 (goals from McKennie, Zimmerman and Pilisic). A result that allows the USA to break away from Panama in the standings and get closer to the World Cup. The United States was in dire need of success and chose Allianz Field in Saint Paul, in Minnesota, to play this match. A decision that aroused much controversy, considering the climatic conditions in which the match was played. They were expected -16 ° C during the match and so it was: the cold conditioned the entire game to the point of forcing two players from Honduras to leave the field. Goalkeeper Luis Lopez and striker Romell Quioto were in fact replaced at half-time with clear symptoms of hypothermia (body temperature below 35 degrees and with chills, dizziness, confusion and increased heart rate).
Weah: “Next time I’m retiring …”
deepening
The results of the South American qualifiers
On the other hand, the post-match was hot, just as the hours before the match had also been. The same goalkeeper Luis Lopez, on the eve, he accused the United States of having chosen this venue precisely to take advantage of the Honduran players’ unaccustomed to playing in the cold: “It is inconceivable that a power like the United States will bring you here to play and gain an advantage. So you don’t play for fun, but to suffer. “He had been a good prophet, seeing how his game went … But even some players from the United States didn’t like it, like Tim Weah: “Minnesota, I love you. But next time they let me play here I retire …”, he posted on his Instagram stories along with the final image of the movie The Shining starring Jack Nicholson frozen to death.