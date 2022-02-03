United States-Honduras, three guest players knocked out due to hypothermia

The United States they strategically chose icy Minnesota for the ai qualifier match Qatar World Cup 2022 against the Honduras , team from a tropical country. The temperature was -16 at kick-off, with a freezing wind at Allianz Field in St. Paul, chosen by the US Soccer Federation along with Columbus, Ohio, after the trip to Canada. Some experts then calculated that the perceived temperature in the field was even more freezing, or -25. This resulted in hypothermia problems for several players. Three Honduran footballers, goalkeeper Luis Lopez, midfielder Diego Rodriguez and striker Romell Quioto, were replaced at half-time and immediately covered with several layers of gloves and clothing. The referee, Jamaican Oshane Nation, led the match wearing a balaclava and padded gloves, as did some players from the two national teams.

Honduras coach: “Many players are sick”

Honduran coach Hernan Dario Gomez said instead that “it is not possible to comment, and I cannot do so under such circumstances. In the locker room, my players were given intravenous fluids and many of them are now sick“. US coach Gregg Berhalter, on the other hand, defended his managers’ choice to play in Minnesota at this time of year.”What do I think? It is difficult to answer – her words – but I don’t think the health of the Hondurans has been jeopardized, as we have provided them with heavy undershirts and things to cover their heads as well. So what should we say when they make us play in places where it’s almost 40 degrees, there’s suffocating humidity and all mine get cramps? Football is all of this too“.