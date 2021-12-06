United States, in New York the vaccination obligation for private sector workers is triggered

Vaccination obligation for all the workers private sector a New York. This was announced by the outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio: “We thus want to avoid a new wave of infections, starting with those linked to the variant Omicron“. It is the first decision of this type in the United States and will come into force from December 27. The first citizen specified that private employers will have to request proof of vaccination from employees. Currently (from 1 November) the obligation is in effect for municipal employees, a total of approx 160,500 employees. Among them not only administrative and office staff but also police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors, building inspectors and other categories. The mayor said he expects the new obligation to pass any legal opposition.

De Blasio also announced tougher vaccine rules for access to indoor dining, entertainment and fitness. Until now, at least one dose of the vaccine was required, but from 27 December it will be necessary to have completed the vaccination process. The restrictions also apply to children between the ages of 5 and 11. From January, de Blasio will pass the baton to his successor, the former policeman Eric Adams.

At the central level, the Biden administration is instead encountering some resistance on this same issue. The St. Louis federal judge Matthew Schelp blocked in 10 states the requirement of vaccine for health workers wanted by the White House. The court order states that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid centers did not have clear authority to enforce the obligation. The injunction applies to ten states (Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming), all with an attorney general or a Republican governor. Similar cases are also pending in other states. The president also tried to expand mandatory vaccination nationwide for large corporations, but federal courts thwarted it.