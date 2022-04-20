NewsUS

United States: “intruder” shot at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador in Washington | Oswaldo Rivero | WORLD

An intruder who entered the residence of the Peruvian ambassador in Washington DC to steal died this Wednesday as a result of the shots of the agents who went to the place, informed the head of the Metropolitan Police, Robert Contee III.

In a press conference, the police official said that, shortly before 8:00 local time (12:00 GMT), members of the US Secret Service. they went to the residence in response to an emergency call because someone had broken in to steal.

Agents found the intruder at the rear of the building, where they saw he had broken the windows of several advantages.

The individual was carrying a metal bar and the officers drew their stun guns to confront him.but these had no effect, so they ended up taking out their regulation firearms and They shot at the intruder who died.

In a statement, the Embassy of Peru in the US stated that, “In the early hours of the morning, a person entered the official residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property.”

“Said individual was shot by the Secret Service,” the statement added.

“The ambassador, his family, the staff of the residence and the secret service agents are safe – the text continues -, and the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities”.

Sources close to the embassy told Efe that the ambassador Oswaldo Rivero and his relatives “are in good health.”

