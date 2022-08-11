United States issues security alert after blockades in Jalisco

Digital Millennium

Guadalajara / 08.10.2022 08:26:00





The United States Consulate in Guadalajara issued a security alert to its citizens after a confrontation occurred last night between members of a criminal group and Army personnel in Jalisco that ended with blockades and burning of vehicles in Zapopan.

In a message, the consulate asked employees to follow the advice of local authorities and seek shelter.

Six points were affected by blockades and vehicle fires. In the first case on the highway to Saltillo and Chícharo, where a red urban truck and a late-model private car were set on fire.

Another was San Isidro and Río Blanco, where they burned down a red urban; in Valle de San Isidro and San Isidro, a green urban area was affected; another in San Isidro and La Grana, where a red sedan was burned; in La Cima they burned a soft drink truck and, finally, at the intersection of Federalistas and Acueducto they set fire to a self-service store.

after un operation deployed by military and National Guard personnel against an organized crime cell in different parts of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, blockades were unleashed with public transport trucks and burned cars.

No injuries were reported in any of the attacks.

