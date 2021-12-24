United States, Kamala Harris’ outburst: “Used by Joe Biden to win, not to govern”

He confided it to his closest collaborators and allies: until Joe Biden, in the electoral campaign, needed her to defeat Donald Trump, Kamala Harris was at the center of media attention and his requests were also carried out by the number one of the democrats. Then, when the time came to govern, the vice president was left in a cone of shadow. This is the outburst of Harris who complained of the difficulty in managing the files entrusted to her, from civil rights to immigration, without fair press coverage. The New York Times he spoke of the “frustration” of the vice president, who felt that the marginality of her role derives from the fact that, for the first time, there is no white man to cover that position. To the American newspaper, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton corroborated the hypothesis of a sort of sexism that would penalize Harris: “There is a double standard used in judging her, as it was for me”. For MP Karen Bass, “the complexity of the dossiers entrusted to her should have prompted the White House to defend it more vigorously.” Instead, Biden seems to have started his very personal race for re-nomination for the presidential elections of 2024: «If I am healthy, as I am healthy now, I want to run again. And if Trump runs, that possibility increases, ”the incumbent president said. With all due respect to Vice President Harris, repeatedly given as his possible successor.

