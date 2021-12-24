World

United States, Kamala Harris’ outburst: “Used by Joe Biden to win, not to govern”

Photo of James Reno James Reno50 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

He confided it to his closest collaborators and allies: until Joe Biden, in the electoral campaign, needed her to defeat Donald Trump, Kamala Harris was at the center of media attention and his requests were also carried out by the number one of the democrats. Then, when the time came to govern, the vice president was left in a cone of shadow. This is the outburst of Harris who complained of the difficulty in managing the files entrusted to her, from civil rights to immigration, without fair press coverage. The New York Times he spoke of the “frustration” of the vice president, who felt that the marginality of her role derives from the fact that, for the first time, there is no white man to cover that position. To the American newspaper, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton corroborated the hypothesis of a sort of sexism that would penalize Harris: “There is a double standard used in judging her, as it was for me”. For MP Karen Bass, “the complexity of the dossiers entrusted to her should have prompted the White House to defend it more vigorously.” Instead, Biden seems to have started his very personal race for re-nomination for the presidential elections of 2024: «If I am healthy, as I am healthy now, I want to run again. And if Trump runs, that possibility increases, ”the incumbent president said. With all due respect to Vice President Harris, repeatedly given as his possible successor.

Read also:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno50 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The EU also has its rebels, eight states do not sign a pact on methane at COP26

November 3, 2021

“64% of military mission spending is to protect the interests of companies that extract fossil fuels.” The Greenpeace report

2 weeks ago

“An intervention worth 350 thousand euros to get my face back”

November 24, 2021

Cop26 in Glasgow, the most important climate summit of recent years kicks off: the challenge of the leaders and the risk of flop – The video

October 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button