United States: LeBron James and Drake sued by a 79-year-old man

United States : LeBron James and Drake sued by 79-year-old man

The basketball player and rapper are accused of stealing the rights to adapt a book about an all-black hockey league.

On September 10, 2022, the documentary “Black Ice”, produced by Billionaire LeBron James and Drake, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. This film, adapted from a book of the same title on the history of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, a hockey league made up exclusively of black players that existed from 1851 to 1930, is today at the heart of a $10 million lawsuit.

As the reveals the “New York Post”, the former lawyer and ex-director of the NBA Players Association Billy Hunter accuses LeBron James and Drake, most shazamed artist in history , to have concluded an agreement with the authors of the book behind his back to acquire the rights. The 79-year-old American claims he has exclusive production rights to a movie about the Colored Hockey League.

“While the defendants are internationally known and recognized in their respective fields of basketball and music, this does not give them permission to steal the intellectual property of others,” reads the lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court. of Manhattan. Hunter is also attacking writers George and Darril Fosty, to whom he claims to have paid $265,000, and whom he is suing for breach of contract. The plaintiff is claiming ten million dollars in damages and a share of the profits that the documentary will make.

( jfa )