UNITED STATES. Los Angeles neighborhood speaks out against ‘Fast and Furious’ filming

A district of Los Angeles which had served as a background for the films “Fast and Furious” was the scene this Friday, August 26, 2022 of demonstrations against the filming of the next part of the automotive saga, arguing that its streets have since suffered an epidemic of illegal urban races.

Residents expressed their anger ahead of the filming scheduled for this weekend in Angelino Heights, a historic district near downtown Los Angeles. The place is the fictional place of residence of Dominic Toretto, a character played by actor Vin Diesel in the saga.

“Glorifying illegal activity”

It is about illegal races, “street takeovers”, literally “street takeovers”where crowds usually gather at night to watch car enthusiasts rev their engines at high speed through the city streets.

For Damian Kevitt, a resident and founder of the association SAFE, which rises against the practice, “Fast and Furious” has made it possible to “glorifying illegal activity” transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing”.

“On Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday evenings, there will be three, four, five, six cars coming here to do + burnouts +, and + donuts +”, maneuvers where drivers make their tires squeal, assures Damian Kevitt.

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before +Fast and Furious+ was filmed there”, he adds. Another resident, Bella, who declined to give her surname, says her children are traumatized by the noise of cars outside their home waking them up in the middle of the night.

They are now too scared to go outside to play, she says, because “they’ve seen when cars get out of control and narrowly avoid hitting pedestrians around the corner.”

Filming location should be moved, residents say

For Bella, Universal Studios should move the filming location elsewhere, while SAFE urges the city to install speed bumps and establish zero tolerance for street racing.

The association also asked Universal to add a mention in “Fast and Furious” encouraging people not to take part in such races. Universal did not immediately respond to requests from AFP.

The first ‘Fast and Furious’ movie was released in 2001 and the franchise has since become the eighth highest grossing film series in box office history, raking in $6.6 billion in the span of 10 films. “Fast and Furious 10”, the 11th installment in the saga, is due out next May.