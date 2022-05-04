United States: Pete Davidson’s new tattoo is controversial

The actor would have tattooed the initials of Kim Kardashian’s children. Too fast and indecent for many Internet users.

They caused a stir last weekend when they appeared for the first time together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and again attracted all eyes at the Met Gala on Monday evening: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are THE couple of moment.

After having drooled with her ex-husband Kanye West, the forties seems to have found a certain serenity with the comedian of “Saturday Night Live”. His darling has already tattooed his first name on his chest and also inscribed “My girlfriend is a lawyer”, in direct reference to the diploma won by the starlet.

If the fans are delighted, they however find that things are going a little fast. In question, the new tattoo they saw on the neck of the 28-year-old actor: “KNSCP”, five letters that set fire to the powder because they would represent the initials Kim Kardashian and her children, North , Saint, Chicago and Psalm, born in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Getting these letters tattooed so prematurely shocked netizens who made fun of it. “I once saw Pete Davidson on the street in Hollywood and later that day he got my Twitter handle tattooed on his chest.” Some also believe that it is disrespectful to the four fathers of the children, Kanye West.

Pete Davidson tattooed all his life on his body and everything that mattered to him, such as the serial number of his father, a firefighter who died in the towers of the World Trade Center, when he was not 8 years old. If he has tattooed the initials of his new loves, it is therefore that it is perhaps serious, he who has multiplied the short conquests without managing to land.

He was engaged to Ariana Grande for a few months in 2018 and then dated Kate Beckinsale, twenty years his senior, then actress Margaret Qualley in 2019 and the top Kaia Gerber before going out with actress Phoebe Dynevor. What if Kim was finally the one?

