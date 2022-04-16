United States: Police kill an unarmed African-American man with a shot to the head

A white police officer from Grand Rapids (Michigan, United States) killed an unarmed Congolese man with a shot to the head after a struggle for a traffic stop, according to videos published by the authorities in recent hours and collected. local media.

The incident occurred on April 4, when an officer stopped the vehicle in which Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was traveling.

After getting out of the car, the two started arguing, Lyoya ran off and the two struggled on the ground for control of a taser gun that is designed to deliver electric shocks and immobilize the recipient.

At one point in the struggle, the policeman placed his knee on Lyoya’s back and shot him in the back of the head.

Research

The Grand Rapids Police published on Wednesday the four videos in which what happened can be seen and which include images recorded by the cameras that the police officers wear on their uniforms, as well as the video recorded by a person traveling in Lyoya’s vehicle. .

The Police have not identified the agent involved, who is on paid leave while the investigation takes place.

Well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Lyoya’s family, has demanded that the police officer be fired and criminally investigated.

“This video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive use of force and that it had a fatal end for an unarmed black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Crump said in a statement.

At the time of the traffic stop, the officer asked Lyoya if he spoke English and asked for his driver’s license, at which point the argument began.

Lyoya, who had two daughters, was a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and had reached USA with his family in 2014, fleeing violence in his home country, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, explained in a statement.

The city of Grand Rapids, about 230 kilometers from Detroit, has about 200,000 inhabitants, of which 18% are African American, according to census data.

After the footage became public, hundreds of people demonstrated outside the Grand Rapids Police Department.

