United States: record number of Colombians migrating illegally – USA – International

The number of arrests of people trying to enter illegally to the United States just reached its all-time high: more than 2,250,000 thousand during the first ten months of fiscal year 2022, which is counted from October of last year to October of the present.

the previous recordset during fiscal year 2021, was 1,956,519 arrests.

Read more: (The Colombian who drowned crossing ‘El Hueco’ into the United States)

Given that this fiscal year still has two months left (August and September) and that the current average is about 250,000 arrests per month, the total figure for the year is expected to be close to 3 million people, 30 percent above the previous brand.

In its great majority arrests were reported on the land border between the United States and Mexico with a lower percentage (4 percent) in the north, with Canada.

Deportations of Colombians from the United States are on the rise.

Colombians, a matter of concern in the US

And in that they are contributing significantly the Colombians. In the last ten months almost 100,000 nationals have been arrested, which in itself is another historical mark.

The number represents 5 percent of the total and has come rising since the beginning of this year.

In the last month counted, (this past July) another 14,022 Colombians were arrested, which although it is not the highest monthly number recorded (it was 19,322 in May), it is the third highest in recent history.

To put it in context, during 2020 only about 600 were arrested while another 6,000 fell throughout 2021.

The Colombians They occupy the sixth box in terms of the number of arrests, only surpassed by Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

But in percentage terms, it is the human group that has grown the most during the first half of the calendar year: from 4,329 in January to 14,022 in July. That is, almost 225 percent.

Although there are no official figures, it is estimated that at least a number equivalent to 20 percent of these totals (400,000 people) manage to enter the US without being detected by the authorities.

More than 50 bodies were found in the truck trying to enter the United States illegally. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images via AFP

More than 80 percent of illegal immigrants come from Latin America

Another similar figure is released once in the US while their immigration processes progress. Especially family groups that include minors.

In general terms, more than 80 percent of all arrests at the national level it has been from citizens of Latin America and the Caribbean.

¨We are capturing people left and right. We’ve never seen anything like it,” Jesús Vasalvilbaso, a Border Patrol agent in Nogales, Arizona, said recently.

What explains the current migratory boom to the US?

The reasons behind this dramatic number of arrests and/or migration to the US have different nuances depending on the country of origin. But most experts and authorities agree on at least four of them.

The first is the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating economic effect in the countries of the region that generated record numbers of unemployment. This “migratory tide” was contained during the first year of the coronavirus as most countries, including the US, closed their borders to contain the health emergency.

But it spiked in May last year once restrictions were lifted.

The second is due to a phenomenon of supply and demand.. The rapid economic recovery that the United States experienced after the worst months of the pandemic translated into a great need for workers, particularly those who receive minimum wage, who are generally those who occupy the illegal immigrants or newcomers.

Especially in the tourism and food industry, which went from almost zero to one hundred in a few months.

Likewise, many of the “coyotes” or people who are dedicated to the illegal trafficking of people they propagated the erroneous story that Joe Biden’s arrival to the presidency would open the doors to immigration, which remained rather closed during the years of Donald Trump in the White House.

​

as the same figures of arrests and expulsions indicate italthough the Democrat administration has not been more favorable to undocumented immigrants, that idea caught on among many and also explains the high flow.

The illegal crossing of immigrants was the trigger for Trump’s threats to Mexico.

Immigration, headache for Biden

Finally, many point to the adverse and contradictory effect caused by the controversial Title 42, a measure authorized by Trump to expeditiously expel immigrants from the country, alleging that they were a risk for the spread of Covid-19.

Although the initial objective was logical and corresponded to a reality on the ground that other countries emulated, it was also used to prevent immigrants who arrived at the border could claim asylum, the first step to be admitted to the US and which offers certain procedural guarantees. In other words, Title 42 allowed for immediate expulsion without regard to reason.

Democrats promote Biden’s immigration law in the US Congress

However, this law does not include a penalty or punishment for recidivism, something that does occur with the regular immigration process that is regulated by the so-called Title 8. Under this title, if a person who has already been deported tries to cross the border again, it is blocked for 5 years for any immigration process in the country and can also face penalties that include jail.

As Title 42 does not include this punishment because it is an expulsion without procedural guarantees, the person can try to cross the border as many times as they wish.

In practice, what ends up happening is that many of the people who are returned to Mexico and other countries try again a few days later.

That is why, according to Border Patrol figures, one in four people arrested are repeat offenders. which also explains the historical number of arrests.

In May Biden ended the application of Title 42 and presented a new system that would eliminate this “hole” that exists in the current method. However, his decision was stopped by a federal judge while the courts reach a substantive decision on the legality of the procedure.

In any case, it is an explosive issue for Biden, since migratory pressure on the southern border is usually an issue that his Republican rivals exploit for electoral purposes.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68

You may be interested

-Putin offers to arm his Latin allies in a new challenge to the West

-Venezuela proposes exchange of US prisoners for Alex Saab