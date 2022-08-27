Entertainment

United States: Rihanna offers to make up with ketchup

Fenty Beauty, the star’s cosmetics brand, collaborated with art collective MSCHF for a bizarre collection.

Ketchup or makeup? This is the question posed by Rihanna and the American artistic collective MSCHF, originally satanic sneakers from Lil Nas X. The latest line developed by Fenty Beauty, the star’s brand, offers customers to spend $25 for a box containing six small sachets containing either ketchup or lip gloss. And the only way to find out what’s inside is to open the packages.

Obviously, this concept has divided Internet users. While some saw it as a genius idea, highlighting the originality of this collection, others, much more numerous, expressed their skepticism, even their anger. “Is Rihanna still on maternity leave? Who agreed to that?”, “Sorry, but who would want to spend $25 on ketchup packets?”, “I know the makeup world lacks creativity, but you didn’t have to go that far -there”, we could read on the account Instagram of Fenty Beauty.

A third category of people, the most pragmatic, remarked that the sachets did not seem to be able to be closed and that this posed a problem for the conservation of the gloss.

