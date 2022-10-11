United States: Several airport websites were attacked by pro-Russian hackers

The websites of several airports in the United States were victims this Monday of a computer attack organized by a group of pro-Russian hackers known as KillNet.

In total, just over a dozen airports were affected, according to a count by the CNN network, including the one in Hartsfield-Jackson at Atlantawhose website was still inaccessible at this hour, or the The Angelswhose website operated very slowly.

The problems on the Internet pages were not affecting air traffic in any way, but they were, for example, travelers trying to access information about their flights.

According to specialized media, the attacks have been claimed by KillNet, which in recent hours had designated these domains as a target through its channel on the Telegram network

In recent months, this group of pro-Russian hackers has attacked the websites of several governments that have supported Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Last month, for example, hackers from KillNet took down twenty official Japanese websites after declaring “war” on the Japanese government and in June they had already been responsible for major cyberattacks against Lithuania.

This group regularly uses DDoS computer attacks, consisting of saturating a web destination with fake traffic to prevent other Internet users from accessing it.