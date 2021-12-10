United States Supreme Court does not block Texas law banning abortion after six weeks. An appeal is foreseen for the clinics
There Supreme Court of the United States he decided to don’t block Texas law which gives a heavy hold on abortion: it prohibits it after only six weeks of pregnancy, when a woman – usually – she doesn’t even know she’s pregnant or finds out shortly after. It has been in force since September and also provides for the complaint from doctors, clinics and counseling centers that violate the law, as well as heavy financial penalties. The ruling of the Supreme Court gives a glimpse of what the position will be in June, again on abortion: the judges of the court are called to express their opinion on the Mississippi law that prohibits the termination of pregnancy after 15 weeks, even in the case of rape or incest. As for Texas, clinics that choose to terminate abortion equally are allowed to appeal and delegate the decision to federal judges.
In the background, less than a year after the mid-term political elections, once again the fate of the historic sentence ‘Roe v. Wade’ of 1973 with which the High Court legalized abortion in America, establishing that the US states cannot ban it before 23-24 weeks of pregnancy, i.e. at a stage where the fetus is not yet able to survive outside the womb. A conquest for the rights of American women that also paved the way for millions and millions of other women in the world, and which now risks being downsized with new limitations.
The reverse is likely because the Supreme Court is now a conservative majority after that Donald Trump has elected three judges of this mold. President Joe Biden for months he has been defining the wave of restrictive abortion laws as “An attack on women”, drawing the wrath of the American bishops. While most of the Democrats, starting from the left of the party, are ready to do battle in the coming months. Meanwhile, the decision not to stop Texas anti-abortion law but to allow legal remedies risks increasing chaos. If on the one hand it will accentuate, for those who can afford it, the flight of Texan women who want to terminate the pregnancy in the US states where this is allowed (an example is nearby California), on the other hand it risks triggering a wave of lawsuits and legal actions with aftermath that could go on for years.
