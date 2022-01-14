United States, the Supreme Court rejects the requirement of vaccine or weekly tests for employees of large companies wanted by Biden

There US Supreme Court blocked the application of the provision wanted by the administration Biden which provides for the employees of large companiesvaccination obligation against Covid-19 or the carrying out of weekly tests (something similar to the Italian green pass) and the use of a mask in the workplace. Green light instead to the same obligation for the employees of the health facilities who receive federal contributions. The decision, which would concern 84 million workers, was rejected by the Court a conservative majority for 6 to 3.

Read Also No vax employees, Ikea in the UK will pay only the legal minimum to those who take Covid. Citigroup ready to fire them by the end of the month

The vaccination obligation for those who work in a company with over 100 employees has had a bumpy journey. In mid-December a Federal Court of Appeals had reinstated him after another court had removed him a month earlier. Individual administrations have moved independently, such as New York where the vaccine has become mandatory since the end of December all the workers of the private sector while for the public ones it was already so from 1 November.