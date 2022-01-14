World

United States, the Supreme Court rejects the requirement of vaccine or weekly tests for employees of large companies wanted by Biden

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

There US Supreme Court blocked the application of the provision wanted by the administration Biden which provides for the employees of large companiesvaccination obligation against Covid-19 or the carrying out of weekly tests (something similar to the Italian green pass) and the use of a mask in the workplace. Green light instead to the same obligation for the employees of the health facilities who receive federal contributions. The decision, which would concern 84 million workers, was rejected by the Court a conservative majority for 6 to 3.

The vaccination obligation for those who work in a company with over 100 employees has had a bumpy journey. In mid-December a Federal Court of Appeals had reinstated him after another court had removed him a month earlier. Individual administrations have moved independently, such as New York where the vaccine has become mandatory since the end of December all the workers of the private sector while for the public ones it was already so from 1 November.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Teachers take to the streets in Paris against the management of the pandemic: the images of the strike

next

Next article

Cyber ​​attack on Ukrainian government sites. Yesterday the end of the Kremlin-White House talks on the former Soviet republic

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Australia reopens its borders after more than 600 days – Last Hour

November 1, 2021

The accusation of the Ukrainian president: “Russia ready for the coup”

November 27, 2021

Boris Johnson, praise to Peppa Pig and the comparison with Moses

November 22, 2021

“Young people born after the Soviet collapse want well-being” – Corriere.it

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button