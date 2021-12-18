United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.

The cause

“Double every three days,” warns virologist Anthony Fauci. “It will be a viral blizzard,” or a storm, adds colleague Michael Osterholm. The numbers speak for themselves: 1,326 victims a day, more 12%. 67.306 hospitalizations, or the 42% more than in November and the 78% of ICU places already filled. The peak will be reached after the holidays. Here, too, eyes on the unvaccinated population, as well 39% of the total. Meanwhile, an Ohio Court of Appeals has found President Biden right: Employers at companies with more than 100 employees must be required by their employer to get vaccinated, show one negative tampon per week, and wear masks at work. . “Covid-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill and block the safe return of Americans to work. To protect workers, you need to be able to respond to the dangers as they evolve, ”writes Judge Jane B. Stranch in her ruling. On January 4, the Washington Department of Labor plan is expected to go into effect, but the ruling could be challenged in the US Supreme Court.

