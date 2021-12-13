United States, topless prohibited on the beach: the appeal reaches the Supreme Court

The appeal of a group of women against the ban on topless sunbathing on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, reaches the United States Supreme Court. In the appeal, the women argue that the ordinance approved in 2017 by the town is unconstitutional because it is discriminatory, denying women bathers what men are allowed, that is to go bare-chested. The Federal Court of Appeals in Richmond last August unanimously agreed with the city authorities, stating that, as do so many other U.S. beach resorts where topless on the beach is taboo, they have imposed restrictions on women. , and not to men, to protect public sensitivity. And so now the women of Maryland have decided to go to the Supreme Court to ask for their appeal, underlining whether the “protection of traditional moral sensibilities” is so important that it can also impose discriminatory behavior against women.

Now the Court will be able to give an answer by next January 7th. It is not the first time that the Supreme Court has been called into question by groups of women fighting against anti topless orders: in 2020 it had not accepted the appeal filed by three women who had been fined in New Hampshire for showing themselves topless, and they had always used the argument of the unconstitutionality of bans aimed only at women.