United States: Trump launches his own social network called Truth Social | International

Donald Trump’s new social network, Truth Social (Social Truth, in Spanish), has appeared late on Sunday in the Apple App Store for download, although it is not yet operational for all Americans. The former president of the United States continues to be blocked from the main platforms -Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube- for the inflammatory messages that he published on January 6, 2021 during the assault on the Capitol. The technology companies closed the Republican’s accounts for considering that they incited violence and for spreading hoaxes about an alleged electoral fraud in the November 2020 presidential elections.

While Trump keeps it a secret whether he will run for president again in 2024, the tycoon has decided to venture into the world of communication with the company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) behind the social network. The company, which has raised $1 billion in private investment, is run by former Republican congressman Devin Nunes, who stepped down from the House of Representatives last December to join efforts to give Trump a social media megaphone back. TMTG will merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp, a company that sells shares to the public, and is already operational on Nasdaq, the US stock market index of big technology.

“Due to high demand, we have put you on the waiting list. We love you, and you are not a number for us, but your number on the waiting list is 219,351″, is the message that appeared in this newspaper when the application was opened, which will be fully operational at the end of March. This morning Truth Social was the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store. “Our goal is, and I think we are going to achieve it, that by the end of March it will be fully operational at least within the United States,” Nunes said on Sunday on the María Bartiromo program on Fox News.

The ostracism of the main platforms was the engine for Trump to look for a new alternative that would connect him to his followers. The goal of Truth Social is to “create a rival to the progressive media consortium,” the Republican said when announcing its launch, “and fight Silicon Valley big tech, which has used its unilateral power to oppose voices in America.” . There are already seven new social networks that are presented with the premise of being true spaces for freedom of expression, including Gettr, Parler and Rumble, according to a count of New York Times.

