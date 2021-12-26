United States, Trump supporter calls and insults President Biden live: the phone call during a Christmas event

During the usual Christmas live of Norad, the American Defense, the president of the United States Joe Biden he answered some phone calls with his wife Jill. Among the calls also that of a supporter of Trump, who introduced himself as Jared. And after wishing a Merry Christmas, he closed the call by saying “Let’s go Brandon”, that is, the code offense of the Trump supporters against Biden (which derives from a stadium choir insulting the US president with “Fuck you Biden“). Biden, impassive, he repeated “Let’s go Brandon, I agree”, while his wife Jill was embarrassed

