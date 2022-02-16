United States, victim of a robbery opens fire on the thief but kills a 9-year-old girl

Shoot a little girl thinking it was her attacker. It happened to Houston, where a man, who had just been robbed of an ATM, opened fire in an attempt to stop his robber, but instead shot at Arlene Alvarez, a little girl of nine years who was in the back seat of the van driven by his father. The girl later died in hospital from her injuries. This was reported by the police of the Texan city, who explained that they had arrested the man, Tony Earls, 41 years old, on charges of aggravated assault And serious personal injury.

Earls and his wife were at one drive-in ATM when another man approached their vehicle and robbed them by threatening them with a gun. As the suspect was running away on foot, Earls got out of his vehicle and opened fire, aiming at a Van on which he thought the robber had climbed. The vehicle was carrying one instead family of five, including Arlene, wounded by Earls’ fire. Arlene is already there second girl shot and wounded by a gunshot in Houston alone last week. Like other big cities of the United States, Houston has indeed seen a increase in crime violent in the past two years during the pandemic. The Texan metropolis therefore announced a plan from 44 million dollars to counter the rise in violent crime, particularly an ongoing wave of killings, in the country’s fourth largest city.