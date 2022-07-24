United States: violent arrest of an African American after a traffic violation

The violent arrest of a black man in the United States. after a traffic violation in the state of Tennessee has led law enforcement to open an internal investigation and temporarily suspend an agent.

The video released this Saturday by US media, facilitated by the young man’s girlfriend, shows how three agents run into his house and use a baton and a taser electric gun to stop him, while the girl yells at them that he is not armed and to stop to hit him.

The arrestee, Brandon Calloway, 25, was driving 32 miles per hour (about 52 km/h) in an area where you could only go 20 (32) and did not stop at a stop sign.

He suffers head injuries

A police car followed him until he turned into a road. According to the version of the agents, published by the chain CNNCalloway got out of the driver’s seat and sprinted home, reaching into his pockets.

The agent told him to stop and when he refused they proceeded to arrest him inside his house.

The events took place on July 16 in the town of Oakland and the man’s lawyer pointed out that his client suffered injuries to at least two parts of his head, for which they had to put stitches, as well as blows to other areas of the Body.

The police opened an internal investigation and, according to the CNNone of the three officers involved in that arrest has been temporarily suspended.

(EFE)