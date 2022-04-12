United States Visa: US Embassy announced changes in the application for immigrant visas | International

The United States embassy in Colombia reported on Monday, April 11, that, to expedite the visa processing process, Priority will be given to visa applications type F, M, J, H, L, E, P and O; corresponding to visas for work, study, artists, athletes, among others. Waiting time for appointment assignment is 4 to 5 weeks.

On the other hand, for the visa type B1 and B2, corresponding to tourism, visits, medical treatment and business, appointment availability is until 2024 given the high demand; Well, in the last week, more than 1,000 people attended the embassy to carry out this procedure; however, the body has established some exceptions for immediate attention, which apply in cases of emergency such as: death of a family member or urgent medical services not available in Colombia.

Regarding immigrant visas, starting tomorrowbegins a new process for processing visas without an interviewin which the new system will process the applicant’s data generating an automatic qualification that It will serve to approve the visa application without an interview.

In case the applicant is eligible for visa without interview, the system will offer an appointment for him to leave his passport at the US embassy. in Bogota. This option applies only if the applicant has already had a visa of the same category, or if the person is under 14 years old or over 79 years old.

Visa applicants without an interview they will be receiving their visa in 2 to 3 months after the applicationduring that time the person’s passport must remain at the embassy.