United States vs. Panama LIVE: how, when and where to watch STAR+ DIRECT for Qualifying Qatar 2022 Concacaf octagonal final

The United States and Panama will face each other on matchday 13 of the final octagonal Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Americans will seek to seal their presence in the World Cup against the Panamanians.

The ‘Stars and Stripes’ will reach this crucial match after achieving a goalless draw against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. The Americans with this result retain second place in the competition, although with the same 22 points as the Aztecs, who are third in the standings.

Therefore, those led by Gregg Berhalter intend to take advantage of their hometown against their rival in turn, in order to obtain the long-awaited victory, which would practically ensure one of the three direct quotas offered by the Concacaf Qualifiers to Qatar 2022. The ‘Yankees’ If they get their ticket, they would be returning to a World Cup after their failure in the qualifiers for Russia 2018, an appointment to which they did not get the pass.

United States vs. Panama: schedules in the world

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Panama: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 01:00 a.m. (03/28)

United States (Los Angeles): 6:00 pm

United States (New York): 7:00 pm

Meanwhile, Panama, which is hanging by a thread after letting two very important points escape at home against Honduras after the 1-1 draw, put at risk his non-stop passage to the greatest football party and so far he would be staying out by positioning himself in the fifth box with 19 units.

However, mathematically, it would still have a chance of at least tempting the playoff zone, as long as Costa Rica, which is in fourth position with one more point, loses its corresponding match against El Salvador and the Panamanians give the big hit in the Orlando City compared to its similar in the United States.

On the last date, which will be played next Wednesday, March 30, the North Americans will close against Costa Rica and Panama will clash with Canada.

When and what time does the United States vs. Panama?

United States vs. Panama They will collide in a vibrant duel this Sunday, March 27. The contest between both teams is agreed at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will take place at the Orlando City Stadium.

Where and how to watch LIVE United States vs. Panama?

The match LIVE It will be broadcast on ESPN and STAR+ in South America. In Mexico, the TV signal will be in charge of TUDN and TV Azteca. Do not miss any incident of the match through the Rpp.pe website.

