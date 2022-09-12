United States: what are the legal ways to migrate to that country? – USA – International

Throughout history it has been possible to see how migration contributes to the development and economic growth of countries. In the case of USAmigration has been part of its history and development, which is why today it is one of the countries with the most migrants in the world.

The first thing you need to know if you want enter the United States legally is to remember that you must have a passport that must be valid for at least six months and with any type of valid visa that does not expire in the next three months from the date of entry.

Also, it can be entered legally if the person has a relative, be it a spouse, child, parent or sibling who is a US citizen and has requested it through a family petition process and it has been approved.

(Read Here: Nicolás Maduro wants to get a visa for a salsa concert in the US.)

The different categories of visas that you can access to live in the US It is divided into two categories of visas. There are nonimmigrant visas and immigrant visas for the United States.

The main difference between these categories is that Nonimmigrant category visas only allow a person to live and remain in the United States for a specific period and conditions. On the other hand, immigrant category visas allow the person to settle permanently in the United States.

The most general visa, the visitor.

Non-immigrant category visas

H-1B – For professionals or skilled workers: highly-skilled foreign workers, apply in fields such as science, engineering or programming, with a degree from an accredited university.

Applies to individuals who want to render services in a specialized field, high merit service, and distinguished ability for Department of Defense (DOD) cooperative research or development projects or as a model for high fashion or advertising with high merit or distinguished skill.

(Also: American visa: Embassy of the United States announced changes in the process)

H2B visa temporary agricultural employees: This program applies to companies that require temporary non-agricultural employees, with this visa you can work in jobs such as gardening, construction, cleaning, hospitality, waiter, factory worker, animal caretaker, etc.

It allows US employers or employment agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring aliens to the United States to temporarily fill non-agricultural employment.

H2-A Visa: temporary farm workers for planting and harvesting if there is no US labor.

It allows US employers or agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring aliens to the United States for the purpose of filling temporary agricultural employment positions.

E-1 – Treaty Traders: This classification allows a national of a trade treaty country to be admitted to the United States solely to engage in international trade in a substantial manner on his or her own behalf.

Certain employees of such a person or a qualified organization may also be eligible for this classification. Colombia is one of the countries that is within this.

Liberty Island, operated by the National Parks Service, reopened this week with few visitors.

E-2 – Treaty Investors: This classification allows a national of a trade treaty country to be admitted to the United States when they invest a substantial amount of capital in a US company.

L-1A/L-1B – Transfer of executives or professionals with specialized knowledge: It allows the transfer of employees within the same company. In this way, key employees can contribute with executive, managerial or specialized knowledge experience to the company in the United States and thus ensure that its interests and international operations are aligned.

• L-1A = Executives and Managers

• L-1B = Employees with specialized knowledge

Other non-migrant visas:

I: Representatives of Foreign Media

O-1: Persons with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement

P-1A: Internationally Recognized Athlete

P-1B: Member of an Internationally Recognized Entertainment Group

P-2: Artists or Members of an Artistic Group Who Will Enter the United States to Perform Under a Reciprocal Exchange Program

P-3 Artist or Presented Under a Unique Cultural Program

R-1: Religious Worker

The US welcomes its first tourists at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Immigrant Category Visas

Immigration Based on Employment (By preference)

EB-1 First Preference: alien of extraordinary aptitude, is an outstanding professor or researcher, or an executive or manager of a multinational.

EB-2 Second Preference: you are a professional and have a graduate degree or its equivalent, or you are a foreigner who has exceptional aptitude.

EB-3: Third Preference: specialized worker, a professional or another type of worker.

EB-4: if you are a special immigrant (religious workers, employees of an international organization).

EB-5 Investor Program:

Congress created the Immigrant Investor Program in 1990 to stimulate the economy by creating jobs and injecting capital from foreign investors.

Under this program, investors are eligible to apply for permanent residence if they make the necessary investment in a business enterprise in the United States, and if they plan to create or retain 10 permanent jobs for skilled American workers.

(Also read: Visa to the United States: learn about the new developments in the process)

The minimum investment amount required is $1,050,000 and the minimum investment amount is $800,000 when it comes to a Specific Employment Area or an infrastructure project.

However, there are other types of visas with which you can reside and in a set time make a change of status, such as the fiancé visa (K1): foreigners who intend to marry an American, it provides a temporary stay option, granting 90 days to enter the US to get married and start their residency process in the United States.

Visa Lottery: this applies to countries with low rates of immigration to the United States, Colombia does not apply.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

More news