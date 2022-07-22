News

United States: What will Petro talk about with Biden’s envoys – Government – Politics

Gustavo Petro

Photo:

Daniel Munoz. AFP

The elected president will meet this Friday with the envoys of the United States government

The team that will accompany President-elect Gustavo Petro at the meeting he will have this Friday with a delegation from the President’s government was officially announced. Joe Biden.

It may interest you: Rural and Police reforms begin to take their first steps

According to the formal report, Petro will be accompanied Álvaro Leyva, appointed foreign minister, and Luis Gilberto Murillo, designated ambassador of Colombia in the US

But the two of them will not be the only ones, but it transpired that Laura Sarabia, Arlene Tickner, Fernando García and Marcela Ceballos will also be there.

The American delegation is led by Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor of President Biden in the White House; Philip Gordon, National Security Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris; Brian Nichols, Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the State Department and Juan González, Director for the Western Hemisphere at the National Security Council.

According to the information provided by the president-elect’s team, the issues they are going to address are related to peace, climate change, migration and security.

Prior to their meeting with Petro, the envoys of the Biden government are planning a meeting with President Iván Duque.

It may interest you: The issues that the US will discuss with Gustavo Petro at their meeting this Friday

