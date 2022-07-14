United States: who from the Biden government will meet with Gustavo Petro – USA – International

Juan González, National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere to US President Joe Biden, confirmed this Tuesday that he will visit Colombia before the inauguration of President-elect Gustavo Petro to meet with the future president of the Colombians.

González told Blu Radio that a delegation will meet with Petro so that, once he is in officethe agenda between both countries can advance quickly and with concrete actions.

“We are going to visit Colombia before the inauguration because the focus after the call between the two presidents was the agenda, where the issue of climate change, the issue of economic cooperation and the issue of the peace agreement were highlighted,” he announced.

According to information from Gonzalez, his visit to the country will take place next week in the city of Bogotá and intends to send a message of good faith to the new Government.

“We are going to give a constructive signal and in good faith to try to work with this government,” he added.

The official also affirmed that the White House is already defining who will be the representative of said country in the act of possession of Petro on August 7.

“We are going to send someone of high level. We are going to have to announce it and our focus will be the bilateral agenda”, confirmed.

About the new ambassador

González also referred to the recent appointment of Luis Gilberto Murillo, former Minister of the Environment and former vice-presidential candidate, as Colombia’s new ambassador in Washington.

Luis Gilberto Murillo when he was vice-presidential candidate for the Centro Esperanza Coalition. Photo: Hector F. Zamora / TIME

The senior official assured that Murillo is a respected person in the United States and highlighted his appointment.

“We received this appointment very well and we are looking for a way to work with him. It’s important to have someone in Washington who knows the city and Murillo is someone who has a great reputation,” he said.

