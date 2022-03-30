UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4bn

UnitedHealth Group will spend $5.4 billion to acquire LHC Group to delve into the field of health for American families, an area of ​​care expected to grow as the baby boomer generation ages. boomers”.

The health care giant said Tuesday it will pay $170 in cash for each LHC share in a deal expected to close later this year.

UnitedHealth, which runs the largest health insurer in the United States, will add LHC Group Inc. to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and surgical centers across the country.

The deal is “a good strategic fit” for Optum, given the growth potential in home health care and coverage from Medicare Advantage, a unit of UnitedHealth, Ann Hynes, an analyst at Mizuho Securities USA, said in a research note. .

Medicare Advantage plans are private versions of Medicare coverage funded by the government for people who are age 65 and older or have certain serious disabilities.

LHC Group provides home health care to patients suffering from injuries, illnesses or chronic conditions. The Lafayette, Louisiana-based company has 964 locations in 37 states.

It provides nurses and home health aides, who handle medical treatment plans, as well as specialists for physical, occupational, and speech therapy. LHC also offers hospice care at the end of life through 170 centers.