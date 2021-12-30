“United’s youth are afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo”

MANCHESTER – Very hard time for the Manchester United, fresh from the draw against Newcastle and at the moment only seventh in the Premier at -7 from the fourth place occupied by Arsenal. Among the players most criticized for the lack of form there is obviously Cristiano Ronaldo, returned to Manchester in the summer. Attacking the Portuguese champion this time was there‘former Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor, to Football Insider’s microphones: “He is not a team player, he is focused on his goals. Against Newcastle he was tense on the pitch, he raised his arms every time he managed to get a ball. And then, at the end of the match, he walked off the field with a dark face and I suppose he also had it in the locker room. ”