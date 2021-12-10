Universal, 45 days after its release in theaters, its films will arrive on Peacock
NBCUniversal will reduce the movie exclusivity window in theaters. The Comcast-controlled group, which also includes Sky, has decided that from 2022 the new releases will be available in streaming on Peacock 45 days after the first screening in theaters. We remind you that Peacock is the online platform dedicated to contents created by NBCUniversal. It is already available in the US and from mid-November also to UK Sky users. It will arrive in Italy in the course of 2022 via Sky.
Among the titles available in streaming 45 days after their debut in cinemas there will be the productions of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination And DreamWorks Animation. In the press release released by NBCUniversal the following films are directly mentioned (which are only part of the upcoming news):
- The 355: spy story with Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o
- Ticket To ParadiseCast includes George Clooney and Julia Roberts
- The Black Phone: from Blumhouse Productions with Ethan Hawke
- Marry Me: with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson
- The Bad Guys: new animation title made by DreamWorks
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Ambulance: a Michael Bay thriller
- Halloween Ends: the last chapter of the historic franchise
Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG (Universal Filmed Entertainment Group), said:
Prioritizing viewing in theaters and making our content release a global event remains the core of our business. Making sure our future titles have an exclusivity window in theaters and a timely debut on Peacock allows us to meet the needs and expectations of everyone, from directors to our production partners, from cinema viewers to Peacock subscribers.
Finally, NBCUniversal underlined that this new structure is a clear demonstration of the commitment made to make Peacock a platform rich in exclusive quality content, capable of differentiating the platform from its competitors and providing added value for users, as well as a cinema ecosystem that filmmakers and artists can leverage to reach the widest possible audience.