Universal, 45 days after its release in theaters, its films will arrive on Peacock

NBCUniversal will reduce the movie exclusivity window in theaters. The Comcast-controlled group, which also includes Sky, has decided that from 2022 the new releases will be available in streaming on Peacock 45 days after the first screening in theaters. We remind you that Peacock is the online platform dedicated to contents created by NBCUniversal. It is already available in the US and from mid-November also to UK Sky users. It will arrive in Italy in the course of 2022 via Sky.

Among the titles available in streaming 45 days after their debut in cinemas there will be the productions of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination And DreamWorks Animation. In the press release released by NBCUniversal the following films are directly mentioned (which are only part of the upcoming news):