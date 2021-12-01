Universal, all the novelties of 2022 presented at the Professional Cinema Days of Sorrento

There Universal Pictures inaugurated the 44th edition of the Professional Cinema Days of Sorrento and he did it in style, announcing several new features on the Italian price list for 2022 that will raise the hype of the fans a lot.

The meeting opened with a look at the year that is drawing to a close, marked by two great titles finally released in theaters: Fast & Furious 9 And No Time to Die. The CEO Xavier Albert pointed out that both brought home good results, especially the latest film from Daniel Craig like James Bond, which reached € 8 million at the box office. The offer for the future is decidedly rich and 2021 is not yet concluded: in fact, the release on December 23 of Sing 2 – Getting stronger.

Space therefore to the news of the price list for the first half of 2022, which we summarize below:

Aline – The voice of love : film inspired by the life of Céline Dion, in cinemas from 20 January

: film inspired by the life of Céline Dion, in cinemas from 20 January Marry Me : romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson out on Valentine’s Day

: romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson out on Valentine’s Day Ambulance : new pure action thriller by Michael Bay (February 24)

: new pure action thriller by (February 24) Belfast : the most personal film of Kenneth Branagh , in cinemas from March 3 and considered among the eligible candidates for the Night of the Oscars

: the most personal film of , in cinemas from March 3 and considered among the eligible candidates for the Night of the Oscars Black Phone : New Horror from Acclaimed Blumhouse (March 17)

: New Horror from Acclaimed Blumhouse (March 17) Downton Abbey: A New Era : new cinematic chapter of the beloved TV series (March 24)

: new cinematic chapter of the beloved TV series (March 24) Too bad : in theaters from March 31, is the new animated film from DreamWorks

: in theaters from March 31, is the new animated film from DreamWorks The Northman : with Alexander Skarsgård , Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy , is the epic thriller shot in Iceland and arrives in Italy on April 21st

: with , , is the epic thriller shot in Iceland and arrives in Italy on April 21st Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris : period drama starring Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert (May 5)

: period drama starring Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert (May 5) Jurassic World – The domain : the highly anticipated third chapter of the new trilogy, in cinemas from 9 June and of which a first 5-minute prologue was shown a few days ago

: the highly anticipated third chapter of the new trilogy, in cinemas from 9 June and of which a first 5-minute prologue was shown a few days ago Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad: after 2 years the new chapter on the hilarious little yellow creatures that have conquered the world finally arrives in theaters on August 18th.

What do you think of the Universal price list? What film are you most waiting for? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Universal Pictures

