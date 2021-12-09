Universal films, including Downton Abbey 2 and 355, will be streaming after 45 days

Universal has entered into a new agreement with Peacock that provides for streaming distribution of its films after 45 days.

The branded films Universal will be distributed in streaming in the United States, on Peacock, 45 days after its release in cinemas.

The new deal covers Universal Pictures titles, Focus Features, and Illumination and DreamWorks animated feature films.

Among the highly anticipated titles involved in this new distribution mode are 355, The Black Phone directed by Scott Derrickson and Downton Abbey II: A New Era, which continues the story of the characters created by Julian Fellowes.

Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock, said: “The Universal Filmed Entertainment Group team is a fantastic partner and we are thrilled to bring their fantastic blockbuster and beloved franchises to Peacock after just 45 days of theatrical release, and to deliver a steady stream of fresh and original films exclusively for Peacock’s customers throughout the year“.

Universal’s Peter Levinsohn added: “Prioritizing the cinematic experience and creating events related to our world-class content remains a core element of our business. By making sure our future submissions have a theatrical release and a timely debut on Peacock we meet the needs and expectations, from our filmmakers and production partners, from cinema goers to Peacock subscribers.“.

The new agreement does not change the one signed in November 2020 which provides for a passage on the video on demand market after only 17 days from the debut in the room in the case of takings of less than 50 million and after 31 days if the figure is higher.

Universal titles in 2022 will also include Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, Ambulance directed by Michael Bay and Halloween Ends.