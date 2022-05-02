Universal Finds Director to Continue ‘Fast & Furious 10’!

One week after Justin Lin’s shock departure as director of ‘Fast & Furious 10‘, Universal Pictures has found a replacement in the figure of Louis Leterrier, director who will direct his first film in the franchise with this tenth installment. Leterrier does have experience with the action genre, since he has already directed ‘The Incredible Hulk’ in 2008 and the first two installments of the saga ‘transporter’ starring Jason Statham.

According to Variety, Leterrier has been the studio’s first choice to replace Lin beating out numerous candidates. The director, who recently worked on ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Y ‘Lupin’ for Netflix, will develop this film from a script written by Chris Morgan. A new production schedule for the film is currently in the works.

With a release date of May 19, 2023, the film will see the return of Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang in their respective roles. Additionally, the tenth installment will also feature new additions to the Jason Momoa franchise (‘Aquaman’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), with Momoa playing the role of the main villain.

With a first film titled ‘The Fast and the Furious‘ Dating back to 2001, the film franchise amasses a worldwide gross of more than $6 billion. Regarding the last installment, ‘Fast & Furious 9‘, the film surpassed 715 million dollars at the worldwide box office, being one of the highest grossing films of the past year.