Universal Music, agreement with Amazon (and Twitch) for streaming and merchandising

The first major record company and the first over the top platform in the world broaden the perimeter of their collaboration, multiplying the possible interactions of “content”. Universal Music and Amazon have announced an expansion of their deals that will range from selling merchandise on Amazon to distributing Umg content on Amazon Music, as well as the ability to use original music from the record company on Twitch, Amazon’s video-streaming platform. . For starters, Amazon Music Unlimited premium users will have access to music content in HD, ultra-HD and spatial audio from the Umg catalog.

Partnerships with artists

Amazon Music and Universal Music will continue to work together to integrate and improve the experience of fans, including to allow them to discover and purchase merchandising related to their favorite artists directly in-app Amazon Music, including items from the subsidiary Bravado, a leader in merchandising supplies. Practice that acquires meaning in the light of the limited edition co-marketing campaigns practiced by many artists. For example, Amazon Music and Umg have already experimented with this formula with Billie Eilish (Interscope), Selena Gomez (Interscope) and The Weeknd (Republic) designing exclusive merchandising collections for the launch of their respective albums. And most importantly, Amazon Music worked with Ye (Def Jam) on the limited edition clothing line designed by Demna for the #FreeLarryHoover Benefit Concert, distributed exclusively in the Amazon Fashion shops and on the Amazon Music app for a period of time. limited.

Twitch opportunities

Finally, Twitch will offer its users a suite of Universal Music branded products. Umg will encourage the creation and opening of new channels on Twitch for artists and labels from the group and will work closely with the live streaming service to produce engaging new features and experiences, as well as a range of music content made specifically for the service. , so as to allow brands and companies to communicate with their target audience. “The breadth of music products and services on offer and the focus on customers and creators make Amazon Music and Twitch two excellent strategic partners,” said Michael Nash, Universal Music Group’s executive vice president of Digital Strategy.

The important thing is to diversify

“With these agreements we are proud to expand our successful partnership by working closely with Amazon – we look forward to delivering even more incredible experiences to our artists and music fans around the world,” adds Nash. The goal is “to further expand the range of tools available to artists, giving them more and more opportunities to interact with fans and offering significant revenue opportunities through streaming,” said Tracy Chan, Twitch head of music. All in order to strengthen and expand “ways of collaborating to provide unique and exclusive experiences and create even more content for listeners,” concludes Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music.