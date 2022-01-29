Universal Music, Amazon and Twitch, extended collaboration agreement

Under the agreements, Amazon Music Unlimited premium users will have access to music content in HD, ultra-HD and spatial audio.

Universal Music Group (UMG), Twitch and Amazon Music they announced aexpansion of their agreements which will give customers the opportunity to have some of the most popular music content to the world, including live streams, spatial audio, merchandising and other exclusive content from artists from the world’s leading record company. Additionally, Twitch and UMG will work together to design and promote new and innovative opportunities to enable artists and labels to provide their fans with even more creative and engaging experiences.

New Amazon-UMG agreement, what changes for users?

Under the agreements, the Amazon Music Unlimited premium users will have access to music content in HD, ultra-HD and spatial audio, through the UMG catalog. Additionally, Amazon Music and UMG will continue to work together to integrate and enhance the experience for fans, including to allow them to discover and buy directly in-app merchandising related to their favorite artists, including clothes Bravado from Universal Music Group, a leading company in merchandising supplies. And all this will help artists and talents exponentially during the premium campaigns activated in their most important moments.

In fact, in the last year Amazon Music and UMG have collaborated with the likes of Billie Eilish (Interscope), Selena Gomez (Interscope) e The Weeknd (Republic) in designing exclusive merchandising collections for the launch of their respective albums. And most importantly, Amazon Music worked with Ye (Def Jam) for the limited edition clothing line designed by Demna for the #FreeLarryHoover Benefit Concert, exclusively in the Amazon Fashion shops and on the Amazon Music app, for a limited time.

Finally, Twitch has also agreed to partner on a number of business opportunities with the record company and its artists to engage fans and audiences across a suite of products. Indeed, UMG will encourage the creation and opening of new channels on Twitch for artists and labels and will work closely with the live streaming service to produce engaging new features and experiences, as well as a range of music content made specifically for the service. UMG, thus, will allow brands and companies to communicate with their audience, more and more enthusiastic and passionate.