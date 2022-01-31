Universal Music, Amazon and Twitch: maxi-agreement for merchandising and streaming

Universal Music Group, which is the first record company in the world, has just made a new one agreement with Amazon Music which also involves Twitch in a far-reaching synergy that brings some of the world’s most popular music content to e-commerce platforms including live streams, merchandising and spatial audio. Michael Nash (Evp, Digital Strategy for Universal Music Group) explains the extension of the boundaries of the alliance between the two giants:

The breadth of music services and products offered and the attention shown towards customers and creators make Amazon Music and Twitch two excellent strategic partners, committed to creating the best experiences for fans through streaming music, live streaming, collaborations with artists and merchandising. With these agreements we are proud to expand our successful partnership by working closely with Amazon – we look forward to delivering even more incredible experiences to our artists and music fans around the world.

In practice, this general view will result in the arrival of merchandising relating to Universal Music Group products on Amazon, in addition to the distribution of label content on Amazon Music and the possibility of use UMG original music on Twitch. Users Amazon Music Unlimitedin addition, they will have access to tracks from the UMG catalog in HD, ultra-HD and spatial audio. On the merchandising front, in particular, the aim is to integrate and strengthen the possibility of purchasing products related to Universal artists directly from the Amazon Music app, including items from the subsidiary Bravado. In this sense, Amazon and Universal have already made important experiments with Billie Eilish (Interscope), Selena Gomez (Interscope) and The Weeknd (Republic), associating the launch of their respective albums with exclusive collections. The most relevant example of the paradigm that will soon be extended to many more artists is probably that of Ye (Def Jam), with the clothing line designed by Demna specifically for the #FreeLarryHoover Benefit Concert, and which was released exclusively for a limited time on the Amazon Music app and Amazon Fashion shops.

As for Twitch, let’s expect to see more and more singers from the Universal catalog land on the purple platform, which has long been no longer just the home of gamers, but a much more generalist and diversified space (we are here too). Tracy Chan, Twitch head of music, commented on the achievement of this new agreement: