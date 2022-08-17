Universal Music and Warner Music, big winners of musical Monopoly

Universal Music and Warner Music logos. AFP / VALERIE MACON / AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

MUSIC IN ALL ITS STATES (3/5) – After years of wandering, the market consolidated around Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music, which made the fortune of their shareholders.

In twenty years, the music sector has gone from euphoria to depression before finding a new youth. Rarely has the cultural industry been so dependent on technological innovations that have forced it to constantly reinvent itself.

In the mid-2000s, the world of music resembled a giant Monopoly game, in which all players were fighting to sell their land. Depressed, subscribed to abysmal losses, the record companies change hands with each new roll of the dice. Warner Music, which houses Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin or Madonna, has been sold twice in less than six years. EMI, the label of legendary British pop bands, including the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Blur, is torn up. The same fate falls on BMG, the label of ACDC, Beach Boys, Justin Timberlake, which is split in two.

Even Universal Music is then considered as the prison box of the Monopoly board. In 2003, in debt up to its neck, its owner, Vivendi, failed…