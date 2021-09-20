Universal Music, Lady Gaga’s label debuts on the stock market

September 21 is an important day for the financial world, it is in fact foreseen Universal Music Group (UMG) debut, a branch of Vivendi (in turn a shareholder of 23.75% of Telecom Italia), on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. The listing is a new turning point for the media giant, following the assignment by Vivendi to shareholders of 60% of the capital. The IPO price will be announced later. When Breton billionaire Vincent Bollorè took control of Vivendi in 2014, he simultaneously got his hands on this music branch in Santa Monica, just outside Los Angeles (California), and which managed to overcome the MP3 and piracy crisis with two other industry giants, Warner and Sony.
The group owns the famous Abbey Road studios
Studios that hosted the Beatles and Lady Gaga (HERE ALL THE NEWS), as well as Kanye West and Amy Winehouse, EMI Records (Justin Bieber, Keith Richards, Metallica) and Capitol Records (Katy Perry, Paul McCartney). It also acquired the rights to Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs in 2020, one of the most important operations in the history of music. Thanks to the boom in streaming and unlimited subscription offerings, UMG had become Vivendi’s golden goose, generating 7.4 billion euros in sales in 2020, or 46% of the group’s revenue. For the management of Vivendi, which owns the Canal + group, communications giant Havas and publisher Editis, the time has come to let Universal go its own way and refocus Vivendi on publishing, advertising and the media.
According to analysts, Vivendi probably considers that with a valuation of more than 30 billion euros when it sold 20% to a consortium led by the Asian giant Tencent, and then sold 10% to financier Bill Ackman, the value of UMG is near its peak. The figures we are talking about now relate to an estimate of 33 billion euros, or about 18 euros per share. The operation also has another goal: by distributing 60% of UMG to its shareholders via an exceptional dividend, Vincent Bollorè, Vivendi’s largest shareholder with 27% of the shares, first helps himself by recovering 18% of the shares (approx. 6 billion euros). Not only that, it will also benefit from the point of view of taxable income by virtue of the tax exemption for dividends between a group and its subsidiary within the European Union. And, thanks to the 10% retained by Vivendi and a concerted management announced with Tencent, it will maintain some influence in the major. Furthermore, Vivendi fears a hostile operation in the event of the expected decline in its share price following the posting of UMG, and therefore intends to take advantage of the enthusiasm of its shareholders to be allowed to repurchase up to 50% of its shares. The calendar is favorable to patrimonial transactions: the businessman has indicated the date of February 17, 2022, the bicentenary of the creation of the group that bears his name, to pass the hand to his children.