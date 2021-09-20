Universal Music, Lady Gaga’s label debuts on the stock market

September 21 is an important day for the financial world, it is in fact foreseen Universal Music Group (UMG) debut, a branch of Vivendi (in turn a shareholder of 23.75% of Telecom Italia), on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. The listing is a new turning point for the media giant, following the assignment by Vivendi to shareholders of 60% of the capital. The IPO price will be announced later. When Breton billionaire Vincent Bollorè took control of Vivendi in 2014, he simultaneously got his hands on this music branch in Santa Monica, just outside Los Angeles (California), and which managed to overcome the MP3 and piracy crisis with two other industry giants, Warner and Sony.

The group owns the famous Abbey Road studios

Studios that hosted the Beatles and Lady Gaga (HERE ALL THE NEWS), as well as Kanye West and Amy Winehouse, EMI Records (Justin Bieber, Keith Richards, Metallica) and Capitol Records (Katy Perry, Paul McCartney). It also acquired the rights to Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs in 2020, one of the most important operations in the history of music. Thanks to the boom in streaming and unlimited subscription offerings, UMG had become Vivendi’s golden goose, generating 7.4 billion euros in sales in 2020, or 46% of the group’s revenue. For the management of Vivendi, which owns the Canal + group, communications giant Havas and publisher Editis, the time has come to let Universal go its own way and refocus Vivendi on publishing, advertising and the media.