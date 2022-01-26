Universal: new home videos for January and February 2022

Universal

The new year opens under the best auspices for fans of great cinema and it’s time to discover the new home video that we have in store Universal. The first two months of the year, as we know, are the coldest and the temptation to hole up in the house to feast on films waiting for spring becomes really inviting. So let’s find out which titles await us for January and February 2022.

January

For the month of January Universal offers us Matt Damon in the father version in search of justice. The Stillwater Girl in fact, he sees the leading actor in the role of an Oklahoma father who flies to Marseille to visit his daughter: the young woman is in prison, accused of a murder which she claims not to have committed. The man’s personal mission becomes that of having his daughter exonerated. Joining Matt Damon in the cast is Abigail Breslin. The investigative thriller will be available starting January 13, 2022.

February

Numerous releases await us in February. It starts with Baby Boss 2 – Family business. The sequel to the beloved animated film sees siblings Tim and Ted, now adults, return as children to solve an emergency at Baby Corp. The home video edition, which also contains an unreleased short, will be available starting from 10 February 2022.

The thriller-drama will also arrive on February 10 The card collector. Presented at the Venice Film Festival 2021, the film is starring Oscar Isaacs And Willem Defoe and tells of a former military man who travels from casino to casino, gambling and counting cards. His past, however, will come back to visit him.

To conclude, starting from 10 February 2022, it will also arrive in home video Fifty Shades – The Trilogy. The box set contains the three films in theatrical and extended versions, a 16-page photo booklet, 6 collectible postcards and the Slipcase Gloss Varnish.