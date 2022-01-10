The Universal Pictures home video releases in January and February 2022. To report FIFTY SHADES THE LOVE EDITION TRILOGY And BABY BOSS 2 FAMILY BUSINESS.

Universal Pictures home video releases in January 2022

THE STILLWATER GIRL – January 13th

Bill, a man who works on an American oil rig from Oklahoma travels to Marseille to visit his daughter who is in prison for a murder he claims he did not commit. Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated justice system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. With Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin. From Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy A breathtaking investigative thriller inspired by the true story of Amanda Knox.

BABY BOSS 2 FAMILY AFFAIRS – February 10th

In the sequel to the beloved Baby Boss, brothers Ted and Tim Templeton, now adults, become children again and are called to work together to solve an emergency at Baby Corp.

BABY BOSS 2-MOVIE COLLECTION – February 10th

For the first time in a single fantastic box, the 2 Baby Boss movies: the incredible adventures of the Templeton family with brothers Tim and Ted fighting, bonding and teaming up to save the world in a single box with the two films!

THE CARD COLLECTOR – February 10th

A former military man travels from casino to casino, gambling and counting cards. He is drawn into the darkness of his past when a vulnerable and angry young man asks for his help in revenge on a military colonel. Starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Defoe, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish, produced by Martin Scorsese and shot by Paul Schrader.

FIFTY SHADES THE TRILOGY LOVE EDITION – February 10th

