Universal Pictures: the 2022 price list

There Universal Pictures has ahead of him a semester full of titles highly anticipated by cinema lovers, including Caro Evan Hansen, due out on December 2, but space is also given to horror with The Black Phone and adrenaline with Ambulance. Finally, fans of costume stories will also be satisfied with Downton Abbey 2: A New Era and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Let’s find out all together film to be released in 2022 for Universal.

The importance of music

Dear Evan Hansen: Ben Platt in a scene from the film

Music is central to three of Universal’s films: Dear Evan Hansen, film adaptation of the Steven Levenson and Pasek & Paul musical; The Voice of Love, by Valerie Lamercier; and Sing 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 animated film. Caro Evan Hansen tells the story of a lonely teenager, Evan, who suffers from severe social anxiety disorder. A tragic event will soon mark his life: after the suicide of one of his classmates, Evan will decide to undertake a path of change and self-discovery.

The voice of love, on the other hand, focuses on a young prodigy of music, on the rise in the world of entertainment of Aline, a character inspired by Céline Dion.

Sing 2 – Getting stronger: a scene from the film

In Sing 2 – Ever stronger, the protagonists of the first film will have to leave the Moon Theater to make their debut on an even more prestigious stage, that of the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City. In the vocal cast Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and many others. Sing 2 will hit theaters on December 23rd.

Animation fans on March 31 will also find Too Bad Guys – The Bad Guys, the film by Pierre Perifel that tells of a group of villains who live a series of exciting adventures trying, finally, to become good.

Chills and adrenaline

The Black Phone poster

Let’s move on to those titles capable of unleashing shivers of terror and adrenaline rushes in us: the first of these, out on February 3, is The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson and based on Joe Hill’s story. At the center of this story is a little boy who is kidnapped and locked up in a basement by a child killer: suddenly he will start receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims. Thrills of a different kind in the breathtaking thriller Ambulance, arriving in theaters on February 24, directed by Michael Bay and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Veteran Will Sharp is desperate for the money needed for his wife’s medical treatment: he decides to ask his brother Danny for help, but he turns out to be the least suitable person.

Returning to horror we can only report two of the most anticipated films for next year: The Northman, which will arrive on April 21 and is the new film by Robert Eggers (with an exceptional cast composed of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe), and No – Nope, by Jordan Peele, expected in theaters on July 21st.

Hurray for the feelings

Let’s change genre with a film to be released on February 17, Marry Me – Marry Me, which stars Jennifer Lopez, in the role of an internationally renowned pop star who, by some strange coincidences, will find herself married to a common math teacher, played by Owen Wilson.

A still image of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

Many emotions also in Belfast, which we will be able to see in the hall on March 3, directed by Kenneth Branagh, with Jamie Dornan, Catriona Balfe and Jude Hill. Set in the 1960s during the start of the Troubles, the film follows Buddy, a nine-year-old boy who lives in Belfast with his parents and beloved grandparents. Life in Northern Ireland at that time is very difficult and Buddy and his family will face many difficulties. An autobiographical film that has conquered audiences all over the world.

Finally, 2022 will also bring to the cinema the second film of the Downton Abbey saga, Downton Abbey 2: A new era, in which in the splendid Crawley estate we will still see the events of the family intertwined with those of the servants. This time, however, we could also change the air and leave England. In the cast, once again, the legendary Maggie Smith. The film will be in theaters starting March 17th.

For lovers of period films in the Universal list we also find Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, with Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs and Alba Baptista.

The story is that of a widowed cleaning lady who, in the 1950s, was extremely impressed by a high fashion dress by Dior and for this reason she decided to change her life by embarking on a great adventure, from London to Paris.

Jurassic World: Dominion, a photo of a baby dinosaur with a mask

Finally, among the titles expected for next summer, we can only mention Jurassic World – The domain, directed by Colin Trevorrow and Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the video of the prologue of the film