Universal Plus: premieres September 2022

The national month begins and, to celebrate it, Universal Plus will broadcast great premieres for fans of streaming. During September, an iconic blonde from the 80s, a mansion full of funny beings from beyond and the beautiful Camila Cabello will take over the viewers’ screen.

Prepare the snack, help yourself to your favorite drink and join us to review the great surprises that the well-known platform on demand has prepared for you.

Looking for more series and movies to binge? We invite you to check the premieres of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and the films that arrive in theaters in September.

Image courtesy Universal

Maybe you are interested… Movies Netflix Mexico: September releases|PandaAncha.mx www.pandaancha.mx read article

Did you know that to enjoy all the Universal + content in the best quality and without interruptions, you only need a good connection? For this reason, we recommend that you do a speed test. In case you are looking to acquire or improve the package you already have, take a look at our offer comparator.

Universal Premiere Premieres

Angelyne

Premiere: September 9 at 10:30 pm ARG/MEX and 8:30 pm COL/PER

Angelyne (Emmy Rossum) is a girl who rose to the height of fame during the 80’s using a somewhat drastic method: she paid to make herself known through huge billboards located throughout the city of Los Angeles. Will we be before the first influencer of the world? Find out through the 4 episodes that make up the miniseries.

Universal Reality Premieres

Top Chef All Star LA

Premiere: September 8

The 15 best chefs in Los Angeles, including finalists and fan favorites from past editions, will face off to determine who is the king of the kitchen. Join James Beard and presenter Padma Lakshmi on their quest to discover the new winner of this exquisite competition.

The Voice

Premiere: September 19 at 10:30 pm ARG/MEX and 8:30 pm COL/PER

In this new season, Camila Cabello joins the list of judges of The Voice made by coaches and artists like Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Each will lead a team of contestants looking to rise to glory and become the next great music superstar. However, only the best will make it to the long-awaited grand finale.

Universal Comedy Premieres

gosths

Premiere: September 21 at 10:00 pm ARG and 8:00 pm MEX/COL

There is no doubt that one of the great dreams of every couple is to build a home together. To the good fortune of Samantha and Jay, they both become the heirs to a beautiful country house. However, when they decide to move, they realize that they are not the only inhabitants of the place, since they are accompanied by a huge number of spirits who died there for various reasons.

Universal Crime Premieres

Assassin Brothersseason 3

Premiere: September 20 at 10:30 pm ARG/MEX and 8:30 pm COL/PER

Brothers are often inseparable, even in the cruelest and bloodiest crimes ever committed. It explores the childhood of the protagonists, the reasons that led them to commit such atrocities and the investigations that made them accountable to justice.

Universal Cinema Premieres

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Premiere: September 24 at 10:00 pm ARG/MEX and 8:00 pm COL/PER

When a terrorist appears with superhuman abilities, unparalleled intelligence and a bioweapon capable of wiping out half the population, Luke Hobbs’s police desperately turn to the mercenary known as Deckard Shaw to stand up to this terrible threat.